Overnight America Interviews: January 31st, 2017 – Rob Ross, Ron Feinman

January 31, 2017 5:00 AM

In my Day we didn’t have kids on their cell phones in class.  To be fair kids didn’t even have cell phones it was a beeper.  Wait, it wasn’t that either.  We were passing notes on folded sheets of paper and darn it if your teacher caught you and made you read it out loud.  So much changes so fast when we think of pop culture; do you remember the rap battles on the street corner?  How about when we all thought mixing pop rocks and soda would make your stomach explode.  Do you remember slouch socks with high heels?  I do and so does my friend Rob Ross from PopDose.com.  Which is why we look to him to help keep us on top of the latest trends in Pop Culture each week on the show.  This week Rob talks about new music, trends on TV, and more.

 

Throughout American history, Presidents and Presidential candidates have faced daunting challenges to polices and procedures.  Historian Ronald L. Feinman stopped in to talk about the Presidents Executive Orders, the ensuing chaos we have seen, and what we might see going forward.

More from Overnight America
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia