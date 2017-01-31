Police Investigate After Woman’s Body Found in Illinois Landfill

MARISSA, Ill. (KMOX) – St. Louis Police have found the body of a woman in a Marissa, Illinois Landfill.
The police say the victim has not been identified yet, but they received a report of a missing female Saturday and are investigating if the case is related.
No other information has been released at this time.
