Police Investigate After Woman’s Body Found in Illinois Landfill

January 31, 2017 6:55 PM
MARISSA, Ill. (KMOX) – St. Louis Police have found the body of a woman in a Marissa, Illinois Landfill.

The police say the victim has not been identified yet, but they received a report of a missing female Saturday and are investigating if the case is related.

No other information has been released at this time.

