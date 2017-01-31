Police Search for Suspect That Pointed Gun At Officers

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis police are still searching for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at officers Monday night and drove at them in his car, prompting one officer to shoot at the man.
Police say the driver wasn’t hit by gunfire, but drove away which lead to a brief chase before police called it off.
Police say the incident began in north city when officers pulled over a car for having no tail lights. As officers approached, the suspect allegedly put the car in reverse, hit a parked car, and drove toward the officers with a gun in his hand.
One of the officers fired a shot that did not strike the suspect.
