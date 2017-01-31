Regional Chamber, City Schools, Criticize Travel Ban

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)-In separate statements, the leaders of St. Louis Public Schools and the St. Louis Regional Chamber have issued statements critical of President Trump’s travel ban.

In a blog posted via Twitter, Chamber President Joe Reagan says, “Study after study shows that immigration to Missouri, including settlement of fully screened refugees, provides both an economic benefit and is in line with our core values as a nation.”

He adds that the Regional Chamber is disappointed with national leaders who are calling to halt the entry of refugees.

In a list of economic benefits, Reagan says that since 1999, resettled refugees have resulted in an estimated $160 million in indirect economic impact to the region. He adds that studies have shown refugees are more likely to be entrepreneurs and have higher success rates in business ventures than native-born.

Meanwhile, Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams issued a statement in which he says the district has more than 2,600 English language learners from 53 countries. He says more than 500 new such students joined this year from places like Syria, Somalia and Congo.

He says their presence helps, “all of our students become better prepared to lead and succeed in the dynamic, diverse world that awaits them.”

