SC STL Submits Application for MLS Expansion Team

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis soccer ownership group SC STL on Tuesday formally submitted an application for a Major League Soccer expansion team that would play its matches in a proposed new 20,000-seat stadium in downtown St. Louis.
SC STL says after the application was submitted, there was a phone conversation between the league office and SC STL lead owner and chairman Paul Edgerley.
Edgerley calls the application filing “an important milestone.”
