SC STL Submits Application for MLS Expansion Team

January 31, 2017 4:52 PM
Filed Under: expansion team, Major League Soccer, MLS, Paul Edgerley, SC STL, St. Louis soccer stadium

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis soccer ownership group SC STL on Tuesday formally submitted an application for a Major League Soccer expansion team that would play its matches in a proposed new 20,000-seat stadium in downtown St. Louis.

SC STL says after the application was submitted, there was a phone conversation between the league office and SC STL lead owner and chairman Paul Edgerley.

Edgerley calls the application filing “an important milestone.”

