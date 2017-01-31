Substitute Bill For Jamestown Mall Blighting Fails

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX) – When it came up for final passage during Tuesday night’s St. Louis County Council meeting, new member Rochelle Walton Gray’s substitute measure concerning the effort to officially blight the long-abandoned Jamestown Mall site in north county failed on a 5-2 vote.

“I appreciate the support I’ve had from my community (4th District) for my bill,” Walton Gray said moments before the vote was taken. “And for standing up for what I think is right, this is the right thing to do no matter what anyone else says.”

She also claimed to have been “bullied” by opponents to her measure, especially by former County Council chairman Mike O’Mara whom Walton Gray defeated for the 4th District council seat in last August’s primary.

She spoke just moments after O’Mara addressed the council during the public forum session of the meeting.

He said a recent social media post from Walton Gray had disparaged him as having no interest in the betterment of north St. Louis County.

O’Mara said her post had “poked the bear.”

“It’s called the blame game,” he told the council. “Let’s blame someone else for our mistakes. Let’s put blame where blame belongs and that’s with the Walton family of politics, which has destroyed numerous political subdivisions and neighborhoods.”

O’Mara was referring to Walton Gray’s father, Elbert Walton Jr., a one-time state legislator who later became the subject of ethics violations for campaign funding irregularities while doing legal work for the Northeast Fire Protection District.

But O’Mara wasn’t done, bringing up the Walton’s involvement with the Riverview School District and their hiring of a superintendent who “went to jail for stealing taxpayer money”.

He said that had negatively impacted the surrounding north county community.

“An 1,800 home neighborhood became a neighborhood of over 300 vacant homes and attracted nothing but rental slumlords,” according to O’Mara.

When the vote was finally taken, only 1st District council member Hazel Erby sided with Walton Gray against five “no” votes.

While pleased with the vote’s outcome, St. Louis County executive Steve Stenger said the week’s-long controversy has pushed the entire blighting process back to Square One.

“We unfortunately have to start all over again,” according to Stenger, although he wasn’t sure yet just how far back — for instance having to schedule new public hearings on the matter.

“This has caused a significant delay,” he added, “but I will tell you that on behalf of the residents of the district, and really the whole county, I am committed to that process of moving this project forward because it is something that is desperately needed.”

During the council meeting, about a half-dozen protestors on another matter — the West Lake Landfill in Bridgeton — suddenly stood up and unfurled a banner while chanting “Say it loud, say it clear, Republic isn’t welcome here!”

Earlier, spokesman Alex Cohen with the group SoulMuchWater had addressed the council asking that they sever all contractual ties with Republic Services over their handling of the burning landfill.

“I’m sick of excuses and a lack of creativity when it comes to West Lake Landfill,” he explained. “The fact is we’re in a state of emergency in Bridgeton. We’re moments away from a nuclear disaster and there’s radiation being found in people’s homes a thousand times higher than government clean-up standards.

Cohen called the protest a way of turning up the heat on county officials to do something positive about putting an end to the West Lake Landfill crisis.

“If our locally elected officials will not terminate contracts with the criminals killing our children, then it will be up to us to shut down Republic Services with our bodies, our minds, and our spirits,” Cohen said.

Deputies quickly escorted the protestors out of the council chambers without incident.

