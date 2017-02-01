Blues Relieve Coach Hitchcock of His Duties, Mike Yeo Takes Charge

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong has relieved head coach Ken Hitchcock of his duties, Wednesday morning.

Did the #STLBlues pick the right time to relieve Ken Hitchcock and put Mike Yeo in charge? https://t.co/hVEtENwgWu — KMOXSports (@KMOXSports) February 1, 2017

In his six seasons in St. Louis Hitchcock was 412-248-123, with the pinnacle of his Blues careering coming last season, when the Blues made the Western Conference Finals.

This season, St. Louis is in fourth place in the Central Division with a record of 24-21-5.

Head coach in waiting, Mike Yeo, will take the reigns sooner than expected. He was going to take over as head coach starting with the 2017 season. Armstrong and Yeo will hold a press conference today at 10 a.m. at St. Louis Mills.

The @StLouisBlues have relieved Ken Hitchcock of his coaching duties after last night's 5-3 loss. Details on @KMOX. @chriskerber at 8:15. — Tom Ackerman (@Ackerman1120) February 1, 2017

Yeo, 43, is currently in his first season with the Blues after spending the majority of the last five campaigns as head coach of the Minnesota Wild. Yeo led the Wild to a 173-132-44 record during his tenure, including a 46-28-8 mark in 2014-15 which served as the second best record in Wild franchise history. The North Bay, Ontario, native also guided the Wild to three postseason appearances including back-to-back trips to the second round in 2014 and 2015. Prior to his stint in Minnesota, Yeo spent one season as head coach of the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Houston Aeros, where he led the club to the 2011 Calder Cup Final. Yeo also spent four seasons as an assistant coach for the Pittsburgh Penguins where he captured the 2009 Stanley Cup. His first six seasons in the Penguins organization were spent as an assistant with their AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Blues has lost five of its last six games and have a record of 5-8 in January. The Blues lost 5-3 to the Winnipeg Jets, Tuesday night.

Only Berglund, Pietrangelo, Reaves, and Steen remain from before Hitch arrived. Perron was here too but was traded and brought back. — Chris Kerber (@chriskerber) February 1, 2017

Hitchcock is forth all-time in career regular season wins, with 781.



