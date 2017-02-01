Blues Relieve Coach Ken Hitchcock of His Duties

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Blues have relieved head coach Ken Hitchcock of his duties, Wednesday morning.
In his six seasons in St. Louis Hitchcock was 412-248-123, with the pinnacle of his Blues careering coming last season, when the Blues made the Western Conference Finals.
This season, St. Louis is in fourth place in the Central Division with a record of 24-21-5.
