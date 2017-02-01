Emotional Armstrong, Yeo Begin New Blues Era

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong and head coach Mike Yeo shared an emotional press conference to announce the firing of coach Ken Hitchcock, Wednesday morning.



Armstrong: Ken is paying the price for all of our failures. Starting with me, I'm the General Manager. #stlblues — KMOXSports (@KMOXSports) February 1, 2017

Armstrong had tears in their eyes making the announcement, just before Yeo took the ice for his first practice in charge of the Blues. He called the move a ‘rebirth’ and says Hitchcock ‘paid the price for my mistakes.’

The Blues hired Yeo before the 2016-17 season as the head-coach-in-waiting, and was expected to take over as head coach after this season. Yeo mentioned the big shoes he has to fill, in a position which has been held by the four winningest coaches in NHL history: Scotty Bowman, Joel Quenneville, Al Arbour, and Hitchcock.

Yeo says the first thing he had to do was thank Hitchcock who was ‘nothing but amazing to me.’ When asked about immediate changes, he says there won’t be major personnel shuffles, and plans to give the players a chance.

The Blues also fired goaltender coach Jim Corsi, Wednesday. Armstrong announced, Martin Brodeur and Ty Conklin will take over Corsi’s responsibilities, but a new goaltender coach hasn’t been named. Brodeur, with 21 years of NHL experience, was named one of the the NHL’s 100 Best Players of All-Time, and was honored before this past weekend’s All Star Game in Los Angeles.

Yeo also gave Blues goalie Jake Allen the nod, to remain the No. 1 option in net this season.

“Jake is our goalie, right now Jake is our goalie of the future,” Yeo says.

Yeo: What we need to do is start playing together. With or without the puck, we have to play as a five man unit. #stlblues — KMOXSports (@KMOXSports) February 1, 2017

Yeo: The players will need to play on their instinct and passion tomorrow. The teaching will start today and continue this week. #stlblues — KMOXSports (@KMOXSports) February 1, 2017

Armstrong explained some of the decision making process and conversations he had with Hitchcock, saying their talk after last night’s lost to the Winnipeg Jets was not a two-way conversation. He says Hitchcock was very angry, which was expected, but Armstrong reiterated the fact that this was not Hitchcock’s fault.

Armstrong: Ken and I talked a lot over Christmas break. I felt that we extended every last breath to make it work. Just didn't play well. — KMOXSports (@KMOXSports) February 1, 2017

In Hitchcock’s six seasons in St. Louis he was 412-248-123, and just last season took the Blues to the Western Conference Finals. That was the Blues deepest run since 2001, and Armstrong says the franchise is ‘lightyears ahead’ of where it was in 2011 when he joined the Blues.

The Blues next matchup is Thursday at 8 p.m., at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs.



(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook