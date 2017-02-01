National Signing Day: Mizzou Football

February 1, 2017 10:12 PM
MISSOURI

Top 25 Class: No

Best in class: Da’Ron Davis, WR, Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Davis was Missouri’s first unofficial commitment for this class, and he turned down interest from Arkansas, Florida State, Michigan and Notre Dame, among others, to stay with the Tigers.

Best of the rest: Case Cook, OL, Carrollton (Ga.); Aubrey Miller, LB, Memphis (Tenn.); Hyrin White, OL, Desoto (Texas).

Late addition: Terry Petry, CB, Missouri City (Texas).

One that got away: WR Jafar Armstrong, who signed with Notre Dame after having been committed to the Tigers since June.

How they’ll fit in: Missouri’s five offensive line signees weighed an average of 305 pounds, a factor Odom said would help them early on in the Southeastern Conference. “It’s a big-person league,” coach Barry Odom said. “We feel like with their athletic ability and size walking in the door … These guys will be in position to be ready to go in August.”

