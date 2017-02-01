Nestlé’s Bringing Hundreds of Tech Jobs to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — Nestlé plans to centralize its domestic IT operations in St. Louis as part of a wider corporate reorganization, which includes moving its U.S. headquarters from California to Virginia.

As many as 300 tech jobs are expected to move to St. Louis, starting later this year and continuing through 2018.

“Nestlé has been innovating and making strategic changes to the business over the past five years. This move is the next step in our evolution,” Nestlé USA CEO Paul Grimwood said in a statement.

Its Purina pet care division has long been based in St. Louis, but this new IT center would provide support for all of Nestlé’s U.S. businesses. It’s about 2,700 employees in the region, with 2,200 working for Purina and about 500 for the parent company.

A statement from St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay’s office says he’s “thrilled to welcome Nestle’s hundreds of new high-earning employees to the city of St. Louis. Purina is an outstanding corporate citizen.”

It’s still not determined whether Nestlé’s new IT center will be on the Purina campus or elsewhere downtown.

