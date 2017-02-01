News Conference Set to Announce Summer Concert at Busch

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Cardinals and Live Nation will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to announce details of a concert scheduled for this summer at Busch Stadium.
Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith, St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay, Live Nation – St. Louis president Dave Gerardi and Vicki Bryant, VP of Cardinals event services and merchandising will be in attendance.
The last major concert that took place at Busch was Paul McCartney back in August.
Who do you think it could be this time?
