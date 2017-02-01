News Conference Set to Announce Summer Concert at Busch

February 1, 2017 12:22 PM
Filed Under: Busch Stadium, Cardinals, concert, St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Cardinals and Live Nation will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to announce details of a concert scheduled for this summer at Busch Stadium.

Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith, St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay, Live Nation – St. Louis president Dave Gerardi and Vicki Bryant, VP of Cardinals event services and merchandising will be in attendance.

The last major concert that took place at Busch was Paul McCartney back in August.

Who do you think it could be this time?

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia