SLPL Systems Back to Normal For Check Outs, Returns

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Public Library executive director Waller McGuire says library patrons should feel safe to use the system’s computers again.
Things are almost back to normal, for the 16 locations that were attacked by ransomware a couple of weeks ago, McGuire says. Overseas hackers essentially shut down the network and demanded tens of thousands of dollars before allowing it to get back up and running.
“All of their information has been protected,” McGuire says. “So our patrons who worry about they home address or birth date, all of that was on secure servers and was not touched.”
McGuire says they never considered paying the ransom, and contacted the FBI about the virus.
Now, the public should have complete access, and ability to do everything just like before, but staff computers, he says, aren’t fully up and running yet.
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)