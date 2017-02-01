Blues Relieve Coach Hitchcock of His Duties: Listen To Blues News Conference | Watch News Conference Live On Facebook KMOX on Facebook | KMOX on Twitter

SLPL Systems Back to Normal For Check Outs, Returns

February 1, 2017 9:36 AM
February 1, 2017

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Public Library executive director Waller McGuire says library patrons should feel safe to use the system’s computers again.

Things are almost back to normal, for the 16 locations that were attacked by ransomware a couple of weeks ago, McGuire says. Overseas hackers essentially shut down the network and demanded tens of thousands of dollars before allowing it to get back up and running.

“All of their information has been protected,” McGuire says. “So our patrons who worry about they home address or birth date, all of that was on secure servers and was not touched.”

McGuire says they never considered paying the ransom, and contacted the FBI about the virus.

Now, the public should have complete access, and ability to do everything just like before, but staff computers, he says, aren’t fully up and running yet.

