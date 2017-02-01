WashU Study Hopes to Unravel Genetics of Autism

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Local researchers at Washington University hope to further unravel the genetics of autism.
Washington University’s Dr. John Constantino is leading a new study that involves a simple survey of adults who have siblings on the autism spectrum and now have children of their own.
Listen to the full interview below:
The goal is to assess the risk of developing autism in second generation families. They are trying to understand what the risk is for autism to recur in families in the second generation.
“Currently, there is no data whatsoever about what that risk is,” Constantino says. “So, it’s very hard for young parents, or perspective parents who are in families affected by autism, to know what their actual risk is.”
To take the survey, click here.
