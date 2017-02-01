WATCH: NCADA Turns Up Heat in Latest Super Bowl Ads

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Expect a gut-wrenching pause in your Super Bowl party when new ads from the St. Louis-based National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse air this Sunday.

The two ads both involve a bit of misdirection, with one depicting a father who laments the loss of his 17-year-old daughter, despite all the time he spent teaching her gun safety.

The stark, almost documentary-style PSA ends with the daughter lying dead on the bathroom floor — not from a gunshot wound, but from an opioid overdose.

You might want to have a box of Kleenex handy when a Mom starts talking about the death of her teenage daughter.

The upshot of the minute-long PSA is that while the mother made her daughter lock up her much-loved smart phone in the glove box while driving, she didn’t lock up the drugs that caused her daughter’s death.

The two minutes of Super Bowl air time will cost the NCADA more than $20 million.

The NCADA instantly attracted national attention when its first drama-heavy Super Bowl ads began airing two years ago.

