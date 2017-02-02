Ballpark Village Phase II Developer Ask County Residents Desires

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A Des Peres resident has told KMOX about a phone survey he took from the St. Louis Cardinals and developer of the Ballpark Village expansion plans. He says he was asked about what kind of living arrangements would be most attractive to him.

Gary Kreie, who lives in the St. Louis County suburb got a call from Cordish Company. He says the company asked about what kind of apartment amenities he and his family would like to see in the 29-story luxury residential tower that is planned to be built.

“We said, ‘well if we are going to live there full time, we would like two-bedrooms, two-baths, and a washer and drying in the apartment,” Kreie says. “And they were talking about apartments, not condos.”

We already know the Cardinals’ $220 million plans for phase II of Ballpark Village, which is said to be ‘more than five times the scale of the first phase.’

Kreie and his wife says they’re empty nesters. So what would keep them from making the move to the city?

“It’s maybe a little hard to convince (my wife) that it’s safe enough downtown and things like that,” Kreie says. “But you’d have to weight that against all the amenities, like all the restaurants.”

Ballpark Village phase two is also expected to include office space, a hotel and a ‘marketplace.’

The Cardinals estimate the project will create 1,500 construction jobs and more than 1,000 new permanent jobs.

The Cardinals plan to begin construction on phase two during the second half of 2017. Some areas could open in 2018. The entire project is expected to be completed by 2019.



