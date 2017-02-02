Dairy Queen, School District Held Accountable For Teenager’s Suicide

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A Fayette, Missouri teenager killed himself this past December, and his employer and his school district are being help accountable.
The case centers on 17-year-old, Kenneth Suttner, who had worked at a Dairy Queen in Howard County, north of Columbia.
In a rare move, the coroner requested an inquest after Suttner shot himself outside his family’s home. Witnesses who testified say the teen had been bullied for years at school and at work, reported the Columbia Daily Tribune. The manager denied the claims.
After the daylong inquest, a jury found the suicide was caused by involuntary manslaughter, caused by the bullying. The Daily Tribune reports, the jury also found that Dairy Queen was negligent in training its employees, and Glasgow School District was negligent in failing to prevent bullying.
A brief statement was read from the family that said they hope the district finally will recognize the pervasive problem of bullying and address it.
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)