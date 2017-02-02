Florissant Sees Slight Drop in Overall Crime in 2016

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – On Tuesday, Florissant Police issued a statement announcing the city saw crime totals fall 5 percent for the year 2016, a slight decrease from 2015.

The reported crimes are broken down into two categories:

Part I Crimes- include Homicide, Rape, Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Burglary, Stealing, Motor Vehicle Theft, and Arson.

Part II Crimes- include Simple Assault, Property Damage, and Sex Offenses (other than Rape).

Officer Steve Michael, public information officer, said they attribute the decrease in crime to a number of things, including good police work by officers and the positive relationship between police and the community.

“The police are building better relationships with the communities that they serve, especially in the city of Florissant,” Officer Michael said. “It’s just a proven system that a good relationship with the citizens of the community always has a positive response – both with community participation and even future [crime] deterrents.”

Officer Michael also praised the citizens of Florissant’s Neighborhood Watch Program, which he said is instrumental in preventing crime before it happens. “These are the people that love the city where they live, they are involved with the city, and they really take pride in their community,” he said.

In a press release, Florissant Police Chief Timothy Lowery said, “The citizens are our eyes and ears within the neighborhoods.”

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook