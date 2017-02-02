Hear the 5 Best Stories About Blues Legend Bobby Plager

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – He’s the only person to be with the St. Louis Blues organization for all 50 years of its existence. He was drafted by the Blues in 1967, and is still an employee of the team today, working with community relations.
Through 50 years, he’s made quite the impression on St. Louis, and his Blues teammates. Hear from five of his former teammates who have stories you’ve probably never heard before:
Terry Crisp- Played with Plager between 1967-72:
John Davidson- Played with Plager between 1973-75:
Jacques Caron- Played with Plager between 1971-73:
Glenn Hall- Played with Plager between 1967-71:
Garry Unger- Played with Plager between 1971-79:
