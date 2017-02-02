Mayor Slay Endorses Lyda Krewson For Next Mayor

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) updated at 1:20 p.m.– St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay made the announcement that he will endorse mayoral candidate Lyda Krewson.
Slay was in a YouTube video, shared Thursday morning, talking about his belief in Krewson to take over his job.
Related story: Polls: Lyda Krewson Holds Lead in St. Louis Mayoral Race
“I know Lyda will always do what’s in the best interest of our city,” Slay says. “She’s a leader and she’s not afraid to make the tough decisions.”
Slay also notes, after Krewson’s husband was killed in a carjacking, she didn’t leave the city. She ran for office. In the latest poll by the Missouri Times, Krewson leads with 29 percent. Aldermanic president Lewis Reed at 18 percent and alderman Antonio French has 13 percent.
The primary is Tuesday, March 7th.
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)