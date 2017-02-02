Missouri Governor to Propose Budget Amid Financial Strain

NIXA, Mo. (AP) Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will spell out, Thursday, how he would like to spend the state’s multibillion-dollar budget during a visit to a Nixa public school, a break from past governors’ traditional announcements during Capitol speeches.

“This address in Nixa is a reminder of who we’re fighting for,” Greitens said Tuesday in a Facebook post. “We’re fighting for the kids in towns and cities across our state who don’t have a lobbyist.”

Greitens said his budget will protect priorities to create jobs, public safety and education despite being “asked to do more with less.” His announcement will come during what’s shaping up to be a challenging time for state finances.

Revenues this fiscal year have come in below what the last governor and Legislature estimated, and Missouri’s corporate income tax revenues were down by more than 25 percent through the first half of the budget year. Part of that may be attributable to a tax law change approved by the Legislature that allows multi-state corporations to allocate their profits differently.

The Republican governor’s Facebook post also raised concerns with money going to “insider tax credits and costly health care spending” likely meaning Medicaid.

Greitens, who took office in January, already has cut roughly $146 million to balance this year’s budget. His predecessor, Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon, cut about $200 million before leaving office.

This is Greitens’ first year crafting a state budget. He broke from tradition and did not propose a spending plan during his Jan. 17 State of the State address at the Capitol.

Greitens’ delay puts lawmakers on an accelerated timeline to review his proposal and send their own plan to his desk by the May 5 deadline.

Greitens has the power to accept or veto the budget bills. He also can veto specific line-item spending programs from the final budget passed by the Legislature.



