Missouri, Illinois Return to Low End of Overall State Health Report

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The annual Gallup Healthways State of American Well-Being report is out, and both Missouri and Illinois are nearly in the bottom quarter of states.
Missouri was ranked at No. 36 and Illinois, at No. 37. The survey measures how Americans feel about a number of issues, including their health, their jobs, their finances, their family life and their neighborhoods. States were ranked on a range of issues including having good health and enough energy to get things done daily, liking what you do each day, having supportive relationships in your life and feeling safe where you live.
Last year, Missouri came in at No. 45, so it improved by almost ten slots this year, Illinois dropped two rankings.
Overall well-being in the US reached a record high in 2016. Hawaii, Alaska and South Dakota, states with track records of high well-being, were the top states in the 2016 rankings.
See the full report, here.
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)