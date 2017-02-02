Man Charged With Child Porn, Hides Cameras in Alton Church

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOX) – Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons Thursday filed more than 20 additional charges against an Alton man in connection with cameras hidden inside a Metro East church.

David Von Bergen faces new counts of production and possession of child pornography and unauthorized video recording.

He was arrested following the December 2015 discovery of several cameras throughout Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto, where Von Bergen was serving as an Elder.

Locations of the hidden cameras include a changing area in the sacristy of the church.

An investigation by computer forensics experts with the Illinois State Police helped determine that Von Bergen had been recording people surreptitiously between June and December 2015.

“There are no words to express the outrage and disbelief at the actions of the defendant alleged in these charges,” said State Attorney Gibbons. “The extraordinary violation of the privacy and peace of these victims in their place of worship must be dealt with in the most serious terms.”

Von Bergen, whose bond was revoked, is currently being held at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville.

