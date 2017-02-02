Sen. McCaskill Votes to Block Trump’s Sec. of Health Nomination

WASHINGTON (KMOX/AP) – US Sen. Claire McCaskill will vote against President Donald Trumps’s nomination of Congressman Tom Price to be Secretary of Health and Human Services.

McCaskill cited his longstanding efforts to dismantle Medicare, and his refusal to answer basic questions at his confirmation hearing.

“Congressman Price has made a career out of trying to dismantle Medicare, endangering the vital benefits that millions of our seniors rely on,” McCaskill said. “And he’s refused to answer basic questions about his support for extreme proposals for healthcare delivery. I can’t support a nominee so out of the mainstream, whose policies would do serious harm to the lives of hundreds of thousands of Missourians.”

McCaskill has championed efforts to strengthen Medicare and protect against the abuse of taxpayer dollars. She has repeatedly fought efforts to privative Social Security and Medicare—rather than pushing Missouri’s seniors into the private health insurance market and turning their retirement over to Wall Street investors.

The nominations of Price to head Health and Human Services and Steve Mnuchin to be Treasury secretary went to the full Senate, after approval from the US House of Representatives, Wednesday.



