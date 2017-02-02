UPDATE: Cardinals Announce 5-Year Deal With Martinez

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) updated at 1:30 p.m.– St. Louis Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak announced a new contract for pitcher Carlos Martinez at a press conference at Busch Stadium, Thursday.

Mozeliak: A contract like this is an investment into our future. Carlos is an emerging star & will be for a long time. #STLCards KMOXSports — Alex Ferrario (@FerrarioKMOX) February 2, 2017

The two sat next to eachother, with Martinez’s wife to his left, and his family in attendance. The five-year contract (2017-21) also includes club options for 2022 and 2023, and is reportedly worth $51 million, but Cardinals did not disclose the exact amount.

Martinez: I feel prepared mentally and physically better than ever to push for a Cy Young. #STLCards @KMOXSports — Alex Ferrario (@FerrarioKMOX) February 2, 2017

Martinez, 25, paced the Cardinals pitching staff in wins (16) and strikeouts (174) last season while making a career-high 31 starts with 195.1 innings pitched. The hard-throwing right-hander, a National League All-Star in 2015, has delivered 30 wins over the past two seasons (2015-16), ranking 5th among Senior Circuit pitchers.

His 5.4 WAR was fifth best among National League starting pitcher, last year. He was making just $539,000, in the final year of his contract with the Cardinals.

The Dominican native, who was signed by the Cardinals as a non-drafted free-agent in April of 2010, ranked among N.L. leaders in wins (5th), ERA (3.04, 9th), innings pitched (10th), quality starts (20, 6th) and opponent’s batting average (.233, 12th) in 2016.

Against right-handed batters, Martinez limited the opposition to a league-low .269 slugging mark and a .207 batting average, historical marks in Cardinals single-season history. He allowed a total of just 15 home runs last season (only four against righties) and ranked 4th among N.L. pitchers in HR/9 IP ratio (0.69).

Martinez induced 33 double plays in 2016, ranking 2nd in the majors, while finishing one shy of John Denny’s club single-season record (34 in 1978). In the field, he led Major League pitchers with 25 putouts and at the plate he had a career-high 14 hits (5th among MLB pitchers) and ranked 4th in pitcher’s batting (.237).

Mozeliak: This contract is all about the future. People ask why we couldn't do a 1-year. Both parties knew it would be multi-year. #STLCards — Alex Ferrario (@FerrarioKMOX) February 2, 2017

The flamboyant Martinez, popular among Cardinals fans both in the States and in his native Dominican Republic, has developed a strong bond with Cardinals Nation through his Tsunami Waves charitable foundation by giving back to those in need both in St. Louis and his home of Puerto Plata.

Michael Wacha is the only remaining un-signed Cardinals players who is arbitration eligible.



