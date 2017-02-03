Area Physician Charged with Sex Crimes

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOX) – A St. Charles County doctor faces charges of second-degree sexual abuse and second-degree attempted sodomy.
O’Fallon Police tell KMOX News 39-year-old Howard Setzer was jailed on $10,000 bond.
Officers say they received two separate complaints of alleged sexual assaults committed by Setzer in his position as a physician.
O’Fallon Police are asking anyone else who may have felt victimized by Dr. Setzer to call them at 636-379-5670.
