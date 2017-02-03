Belleville Water Main Repaired, Boil Water Order Remains in Effect

Belleville, Ill. (Feb. 3, 2017) – Crews have completed repairs to the water main at Rt. 161 and Patricia Lane in Belleville. This water main break resulted in a boil water order issued Feb. 2, 2017. Water service has been restored to all customers.

Customers remain under the boil water order previously communicated.

“Our customers were patient and understanding while our team completed critical repairs to the 24-inch water main.” said Karen Cooper, sr. manager of field operations and production in the Metro East service area. “We appreciate their cooperation.”

Illinois American Water customers in Belleville, Swansea, Shiloh, Waterloo, Millstadt, Columbia and surrounding areas remain

under a boil water order. This map highlights the affected area.

Customers in the affected area should bring their water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using water for drinking or

cooking. Any water to be used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for 5 minutes prior to consumption.

Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses.

This boil water order is being issued in accordance with Illinois Environmental Protection Agency regulations. Any time water

pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community’s distribution system, a boil water order must be

issued as a precaution to protect customers.

It is standard procedure for a boil water order to be in effect for 36 to 48 hours after water service is restored. Customers were notified of this boil water order via media outreach, customer calls, social media and Illinois American Water website alerts at www.illinoisamwater.com. Information was also provided to our customer service center representatives. Notification will be completed in the same manner when the boil water order is lifted.



