Board of Aldermen Passes Soccer Stadium Funding Bill

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A plan to ask St. Louis city voters for $60 million in public money to build a soccer stadium gains final approval from the board of aldermen.

KMOX’s Kevin Killeen was at city hall for the vote this morning.

The St. Louis soccer stadium funding bill finally passed after weeks and weeks of debate, the vote 17-9-1.

Plan to ask voters to OK $60 mil in public money for soccer stadium passes 17-9-1. pic.twitter.com/Juc7Dupnce — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) February 3, 2017

Final opponents of the bill said soccer is not a priority – public safety is.

Among the “yes” votes was Ways and Means Committee Chairman Steve Conway, who argued the city “either has to grow or die.”

A feeling of relief at board of aldermen, as they finally push out a bill to let voters decide on soccer stadium. pic.twitter.com/fvRe2HstiB — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) February 3, 2017

The next step — St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay will sign the bill into law, and backers will ask a judge to put it on the April ballot.

