Budweiser Super Bowl Ad in Danger of Major Misinterpretation

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Super Bowl 51 is just two days away and controversy is already brewing. Not from the game itself, but one of the advertisements.

Anheuser-Busch InBev is about to bring itself right in the middle of a hot topic in the United States. Immigration. Advertising Age reporter Jeanine Poggi say one of AB’s ads set to run this Super Bowl Sunday will get the attention of a lot of people.

The commercial tells the story of Adolphus Busch’s journey from Germany to St. Louis in 1857, and his self-made American Dream.

However, Poggi says it’s going to be read a lot different. That’s becuase of the national protests of President Donald Trump’s immigration ban. She believes viewers have already viewed the ad as a political statement, but Budweiser’s vice president of marketing, Ricardo Marques, told Adweek that’s not true.

“There’s really no correlation with anything else that’s happening in the country,” he told the magazine. “We believe this is a universal story that is very relevant today because probably more than any other period in history today the world pulls you in different directions, and it’s never been harder to stick to your guns.”

According to Ad Week, planning for the commercial started eight months ago, well before Trump even earned his Presidency.

An add made by 84 Lumber was pulled by Fox for being too politically driven. We don’t know exactly why, but it reportedly had something to do with the ‘wall’ between the US and Mexico, promised by President Trump.

The going rate for a 30-second ad at Super Bowl 51 – $5 million.

But the expected controversy doesn’t end there, Lady Gaga is performing at halftime of Sunday’s big game, and she has hinted at the possibility of wading into political matters during her performance, citing her passion for inclusion and equality.

