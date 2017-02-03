KMOX’s Big Game Picks, Predictions and Pre-Game Playlist

This Sunday, the big game will have an estimated 111.5 million eyeballs staring at the TV, all waiting on the best football play, hilarious commercial or what could possibly wrong.

We wanted to share with you some of our Super Bowl predictions, picks and playlists.

When you hear “Super Bowl” what comes to mind?

Debbie Monterrey: “These days, I think “HYPE!” But my greatest Super Bowl memories are the from 70s (Steelers vs. Cowboys!) and the 80s (49ers and also Da Bears!)”

Chris Hrabe: “Hanging out with my family watching the game, and my dad running the family squares pool!”

Alex Ferrario: “When I was younger, it was all the commercials and which one would make me laugh the hardest. Today, it’s who has the best food set-up for a party.”

Carol Daniel: “Going to our friend’s house for a massive party, the food, laughter, trivia and door prizes. Did I mention the food!”

Brian Kelly: “Jumping up and down at Ron Jacober’s house as Isaac Bruce was scoring the winning touchdown in Super Bowl 34”.

Brett Blume: “I remember I was working the night the Rams won Super Bowl XXXIV, and was the only sober person on the landing where I went to get fan reaction.”

Brad Choat: “Mike Jones making “The Tackle” for St. Louis Rams Super Bowl win over Tennessee (I was actually at a Super Bowl party and down on my knees praying, with my back turned to the TV screen. Crowd roar told me Rams won).”

Kevin Killeen: “Wardrobe malfunction.”

What crazy things do you think will happen this year?

Debbie Monterrey: “There will probably be some political moments/signs. Lady GaGa may be the least crazy thing!”

Chris Hrabe: “I’m hoping Lady Gaga does something crazy like starts her performance on the roof of the stadium!”

Alex Ferrario: “Someone will say something stupid afterwards. Always happens. Or Big Bad Bill will deflate some reporter’s stupid question post game.”

Ben Boyd: “Lady Gaga shows up in her meat dress.”

Evita Caldwell: “Not sure, but it would be cool to see a hologram performance of any popular artist who has passed on.”

Brett Blume: “Left Shark makes a triumphant half-time return as a back-up dancer for Super Bowl favorite Janet Jackson.”

TEAM FALCONS



Debbie Monterrey

Chris Hrabe

Alex Ferrario

Carol Daniel

Ben Boyd

Brett Blume

Brad Choat

TEAM PATRIOTS

No one, as of Friday at 4:51 p.m.

