Overnight America Interviews: February 3rd, 2017 – It’s Friday! I’m In Love.

In today’s world there are mega-multiplex’s with 18 or more screens available each with a different film on it. And, you walk up to the box office at the local theatre not sure whether to see the latest romantic comedy or the horror film that everyone is talking about. This is why we go to the experts from TheWrap.com and the Linoleum-Knife Podcast. Dave White is our go to guy for deciphering if its a win or a flop before you spend money at the concession stand. This week he talked to us about “The Space Between Us” and more.

If it is on the small screen then chances our Ed Bark from UncleBarky.com has seen it. This is why we bring long-time television critic Ed in each week to talk about what we saw on the tv and what we might see next week. This week Ed talks about The upcoming Super Bowl, mid-season premieres, and more.

Veteran Traveler Lon Hodge and his service dog Gander travel the country sharing the message of invisible disabilities and more. This morning Lon spoke with us about how Veterans are worried about the Veterans Affairs Administration and he talks about the importance of continued freedom to smoke pot.

There is only one question we ask you every Friday morning on the show; Are you Hungry? Of course you are and that is why sit down with our very own James Beard Award Nominee, Cheffy Baby. Cheffy Baby talks about food trends, celebrity chefs, and more.

