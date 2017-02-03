SEMO Organizes Food Pantry for Students, Staff

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Missouri (KMOX) – Fifteen percent of Southeast Missouri State University don’t have enough food on several occasions, so it’s solution is a food panty on campus.

The figure comes from a survey of students at SEMO. Dr. Bruce Skinner, assistant vice president for student success says these aren’t 18- or 19-year-old, first-year students who go home to mom and dad in the summer. The starving students are are single parents or people who also have full-time jobs, or who help a disabled parents.

They are also students who haven’t had support for years, Skinner says.

“They’ve been in some cases homeless since they’ve been 16-years-old,” Skinner says. “They arrive at campus, they have the resources to pay for tuition but that’s where the resources ends. So that’s the kind of students who we’ll be helping.”

The Redhawk food pantry will be in the basement of the campus library, and those in need will only be allowed to use it twice a month. Skinner says, the long range goal is that it does not require university resources or student fees but is supported by donations.

And, an on-campus food drive is scheduled for February 13, through March 3.



