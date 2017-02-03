White Hall Fire Still Smolders

WHITE HALL, IL (KMOX)-Smoke is still rising along Main Street in White Hall, Illinois, three days after the town’s biggest fire on record destroyed three of its oldest buildings.

“Even after our efforts last night of about eight hours and several hundred-thousand gallons of water,” says fire chief Garry Sheppard, “we pretty well got it out. But, there are about three or four hot spots I need to take care of today.”

The water supply was one issue for firefighters Tuesday, when the levels got so low in the town’s 100,000 gallon water tower, officials decided to shut off the supply to the scene. “That’s pretty highly unusual to empty a water tank during a fire,” Sheppard says. “In a fire of this magnitude, when you have several engines pumping at the same time, you’re pumping several thousand gallons a minute and it doesn’t take long to empty it.”

That required a convoy of tankers to bring in water from elsewhere. “I sent all my tankers to Roodhouse, another city to the north of us about three miles and we were able to send tankers to a rural filling area near Berdan. We were able to do that for a majority of the fire.” Sheppard says being a rural district, they often have to bring water in on tankers.

Eight fire departments assisted White Hall in the effort.

As for what started the fire, Sheppard says there’s too much damage to say for sure. However, he says the man living in the middle building told him he plugged in a second heater and heard a pop. “He didn’t do anything about it. About five minutes later he smelled something hot or smoke.” Sheppard says the man then walked out of the apartment. “He went to the back. Pulled down some ceiling tile. At that point it burnt the back of his neck, not bad enough to be treated but it did put some blisters on the back of his neck.”

The man told Shepard the entire ceiling in that area was on fire. He tried to put it out with a fire extinguisher, but it was too late.

One of the destroyed buildings was built in 1867 and housed an antique store. The third building was vacant.

