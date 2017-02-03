Woman Arrested in Connection With Human Remains at Chouteau Claim

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KMOX) — Franklin and Jefferson County authorities have made an arrest in connection with human remains found at the Chouteau Claim Access Conservation Area last month.
51-year-old Donna Tooley faces second degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence charges. Police won’t yet say how she’s connected to the victim, who was identified as 50-year-old Vincent White. Jefferson County got involved when evidence showed the murder happened there, not Franklin County where the Chouteau Claim is located.
Investigators found White’s smoldering remains at the conservation area on January 10th. Tooley is being held at the Jefferson County jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.
The investigation is still ongoing.
