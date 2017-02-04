Ste. Genevieve Co. Enters Prescription Drug Monitoring Program

STE. GENEVIEVE (KMOX) — Another county has joined St. Louis County’s drug prescription monitoring program.
Ste. Genevieve has signed on — joining St. Charles, St. Louis and Jackson Counties plus St. Louis City.
“We have lost more than 2,700 St. Louis area residents to heroin or opioid related overdose death,” says St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger. “That is far too many, and it needs to stop.”
The program creates an electronic database on opioid and other controlled substance prescriptions dispensed within a given jurisdiction. Missouri is the only state without a statewide program — in part because some lawmakers fear it’s a breach of privacy.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)