TIAM Saturday February 5

It’s another big weekend for hockey fans in St. Louis, the beginning of an important month for your health and there’s a new movie that Harry Hamm really doesn’t like.

Those are among the topics we covered on Total Information AM this morning.

The place for hockey fans to go this weekend is the St. Louis Central Library downtown, which is hosting the NHL’s travelling exhibit celebrating the league’s 100th birthday. The Centennial Fan Arena on Olive St. includes a mini-museum, a ball-hockey rink, the Stanley Cup and more. Blues President and CEO Chris Zimmerman checked it out Friday. You can hear what he had to say click here.

The Fan Arena is open from 10 am to 6 pm Saturday and from 1:00 until 5:00 pm Sunday. And while you’re there, don’t forget to check out the Blues 50th anniversary display, “50 Years of Blood, Sweat and Cheers—A Tribute to the St. Louis Blues and their Fans”, inside the library. For more information click here.

February is National Heart Month. This morning DePaul Hospital Cardiologist Dr. Elie Azrak provided us with some great information on getting and staying heart healthy. You can our chat here. For more information you can go to the American Heart Association website here.

Harry’s review this morning is of the new movie “Rings”. You can hear it here. It might save you a few bucks!

And, of course, we celebrated some birthdays, including that of a Dimension, a former Vice-President and a scary rocker. That list is here.

On Sunday, among other things, Harry will review Robert De Niro’s new flick “The Comedian”, we’ll check on how the New York Times is doing after being attacked by President Trump and have the latest news, sports and weather.

Have a great Saturday!

Maria and Brian

