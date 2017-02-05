Giving Free Hugs In St. Louis

February 5, 2017 11:35 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A group of volunteers did its best to brighten the Saturday of anybody passing by on South Grand.

Dozens of free hugs were given out.

The non-profit Gitana Productions set up in front of Rooster on South Grand for a few hours Saturday afternoon. Some folks wore shirts promoting the free hugs, and one person dressed as “Ted” the animatronic teddy bear from the Seth MacFarlane movies.

Israel Collier, a St. Louis native who just finished a stint with the Peace Corps, pitched-in to help, “We just did a big group hug. We’re keeping each other warm. Just closing the bridge of diversity, especially now with all the rhetoric going on, it’s time to share love.”

Volunteers says hug recipients were overall surprised, most pleasantly. Some even stopped their cars to participate.

