International Institute in St. Louis Still Not Clear What Changes Mean for Refugees

February 5, 2017 12:50 PM
Filed Under: Executive Order on Immigration, International Institute, MO., President Trump, St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The State Department has reversed the cancellations of visas for foreigners,  after a federal judge put President Donald Trump’s travel ban on hold.

KMOX’s Maria Keena continues following developments. For now, the department says people covered by the order and holding a valid visa may now travel to the United States.

But the International Institute says the process is not that clear. Gary Broome telling KMOX, many things must be sorted out before refugees get on a plane and come here.
A San Francisco Federal Appeals Court has denied the Justice Department’s request for a reinstatement of the President’s order. Instead, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has asked challengers of the order to respond by early tomorrow, and for the Justice Department to file a counter-response by Monday evening.
Before the order, 53 fully vetted refugees were scheduled to arrive in Saint Louis. As of right now, it’s not clear if any of them will be allowed in.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia