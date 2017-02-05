International Institute in St. Louis Still Not Clear What Changes Mean for Refugees

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The State Department has reversed the cancellations of visas for foreigners, after a federal judge put President Donald Trump’s travel ban on hold.
KMOX’s Maria Keena continues following developments. For now, the department says people covered by the order and holding a valid visa may now travel to the United States.
But the International Institute says the process is not that clear. Gary Broome telling KMOX, many things must be sorted out before refugees get on a plane and come here.
A San Francisco Federal Appeals Court has denied the Justice Department’s request for a reinstatement of the President’s order. Instead, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has asked challengers of the order to respond by early tomorrow, and for the Justice Department to file a counter-response by Monday evening.
Before the order, 53 fully vetted refugees were scheduled to arrive in Saint Louis. As of right now, it’s not clear if any of them will be allowed in.
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)