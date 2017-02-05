Missing Man Found in Motorcycle Crash

SHREWSBURY,MO–(KMOX)–A passerby discovered what at first looked like a recent motorcycle accident in Shrewsbury on Saturday.
Hidden in the brush of a ravine near Deer Creek at Shrewsbury Avenue and Big Bend was a crashed bike and rider.
Now, police say the crash may have happened some time ago.
Killed was Adam Dutton,26, of Kansas City, who had been missing almost a month. The area where the wreck was found has heavy scrub brush hemming a hill that drops off sharply into the creek more than ten feet below.
Police say Dutton was last seen riding January 11 around St. Louis. He was reported missing. Police do not suspect foul play.
