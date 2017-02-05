Pedestrian Killed In St. Francois County

February 5, 2017 10:47 AM
James Logue, pedestrian killed, St. Francois County

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX) – The Missouri Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was struck and killed on Route 8 near Route M in St. Francois County, Saturday night.

Troopers say 33-year-old James Logue of Ellington was walking in the eastbound lane of traffic after dark.

The driver of the pick-up that hit Logue told investigators he was unable to see him in time to stop.

