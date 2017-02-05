Robby Fabbri Out for Season

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)- The Blues’ road to making the Stanley Cup playoffs just got a bit tougher.
General manager Doug Armstrong announced Sunday that forward Robby Fabbri is lost for the remainder of the season with a left ACL injury. Armstrong says Fabbri should be fine for training camp this fall.
The 21-year-old Canada native has played in 51 games for St. Louis this season, posting 11 goals and 8 assists.
To correspond with Fabbri’s loss, the Blues called up forwards Kenny Agostino (who’s leading the minor league AHL with 60 points) and Magnus Paajarvi from the Chicago Wolves.
