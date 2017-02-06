Chris Long Says Tom Brady is ‘The G.O.A.T., King of The Petting Zoo’

HOUSTON (KMOX) – Chris Long is still one of St. Louis’ favorite adopted sons, and is now a Super Bowl champion.

For my old friends in StL, I felt the love tonight and I will always appreciate y'all. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 6, 2017

His New England Patriots completed the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, after being down by 25 points and scoring 31 unanswered points to win in overtime – the first time a Super Bowl has gone into OT.

Long wasn’t just some background player in Super Bowl 51. The defensive end played in just under a third of the Patriots defensive snaps. His pass rush in the 4th quarter, which drew a holding on Atlanta’s left tackle, was the difference between an the Falcons attempting a long field goal or forcing them to punt.

DE Chris Long appeared to draw that holding penalty. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 6, 2017

But what he said after the game is what you probably haven’t heard yet. He was asked about his teammate, the five-time Super Bowl champion and four-time Super Bowl MVP: Tom Brady.

Here’s part of his quote, and for those of you who don’t know, ‘goat’ is an abbreviation for ‘Greatest Of All Time’:

“He’s the goat. He’s the king of the petting zoo. He’s… There’s other goats, but he’s like the biggest goat. Yeah, there’s other goats and farm animals where he is, but he’s the biggest goat. He’s like the goat that runs the whole petting zoo.”

Long was drafted by the Rams in 2008 with the No. 2 overall pick, but St. Louis didn’t like him just for his football performances. It was his charity and community contributions.

The most memorable being when he and a teammate spent a 24-hour period – homeless – on the streets of downtown St. Louis.

The video wasn’t made for viral viewership, it was done to draw attention to a national problem, in hopes of a solution.

St. Louis clearly has picked out the golden nugget from a Rams organization that kicked the city right in the metaphorical crotch.

Ok, Patriots hate aside, I'm real happy for @JOEL9ONE (Chris Long). Dude put his heart on the field in STL for so many years. Congrats man. — Jeremy Karp (@jkarpsportsfan1) February 6, 2017

@JOEL9ONE We're extremely proud of you back here in the Lou. It was an honor to have you play for our city. — Draven Long (@RealDravenLong) February 6, 2017

Truly awesome seeing Howie and Chris Long have a father/son moment and celebrate. I love that stuff. — Crash Bonds (@CrashSTL) February 6, 2017

@JOEL9ONE thanks for not forgettting us Chris. Congrats to you and Danny. — Grace (@noclue72) February 6, 2017



