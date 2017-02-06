KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Do Most States Need Various Symbols? Maybe Not.

February 6, 2017 9:49 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Does Illinois really need a state bird, flower and animal?

A measure in the Illinois Senate would get rid of most state symbols.

Senator Tom Rooney of Rolling Meadows says too many state symbols has decreased the value of important ones.

The State Journal-Register reports Rooney’s legislation would only keep the state flag, seal, motto and song.

