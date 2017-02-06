KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Guess the Billy Joel Song Mashup For Tickets to His Busch Stadium Show

February 6, 2017 10:49 AM
Filed Under: Billy Joel, Busch Stadium, contest, Win

Win: A pair of tickets to see Billy Joel on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at Busch Stadium.

Contest Ends: Friday, February 10, 2017

Listen to The Charlie Brennan Show and Mark Reardon Show all week and when you hear the mashup of Billy Joel songs played, call in, and try to identify all the songs that are being played. If you are the first caller to identify all three songs correctly, you’ll win a pair of tickets to see Billy Joel on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at Busch Stadium.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10, at 10:00 a.m.

There will be special pre-sale FOR CARDINALS SEASON TICKET HOLDERS ONLY, Wednesday, February 8, at noon

For more information, click here.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, February 10, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

