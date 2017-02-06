Kander Endorses Tishaura Jones for St. Louis Mayor

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – In a tweet Monday, former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander released a video endorsement in the primary race for St.Louis mayor.
Kander is throwing his support behind Treasurer Tishaura Jones for mayor – calling her a hard worker.
Kander says after workeing closely with Jones in the statehouse, she has taken the office of Treasurer, an office some think shouldn’t even be around, and turned it into something of value for the citizens of St. Louis.
