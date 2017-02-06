KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Lady Gaga to Stop in STL on ‘Joanne World Tour’

February 6, 2017 6:59 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The lady millions went “gaga” for during her halftime performance at the Superbowl this year, has announced her tour is stopping in St. Louis this fall.

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Musician Lady Gaga performs onstage during the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Lady Gaga’s “Joanne World Tour” will stop in St. Louis on November 16, 2017 at Scottrade Center. Her tour consists of a serious of concert dates throughout Europe and the UK, before returning to North America in November and December.

Tickets for the concert in St. Louis will go on sale Monday, February 20th at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, the Scottrade box office, or be purchased by contacting 1-800-745-3000.

