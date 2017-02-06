KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Man Dead After Falling from Upper-Level Balcony of Barnes-Jewish Medical Building

February 6, 2017 4:21 PM
Filed Under: Barnes Jewish, Barnes Jewish Hospital, Cam, Center for Advanced Medicine, Washington University

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A horrifying scene this morning at the Center for Advanced Medicine medical building of Barnes-Jewish Hospital, where a man fell from the eighth floor of the atrium to his death.

Washington University says the man was not a patient, and he did not have an appointment at the medical campus.

St. Louis police are handling the investigation and believe the man likely committed suicide, however the investigation is ongoing.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia