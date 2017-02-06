Man Dead After Falling from Upper-Level Balcony of Barnes-Jewish Medical Building

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A horrifying scene this morning at the Center for Advanced Medicine medical building of Barnes-Jewish Hospital, where a man fell from the eighth floor of the atrium to his death.
Washington University says the man was not a patient, and he did not have an appointment at the medical campus.
St. Louis police are handling the investigation and believe the man likely committed suicide, however the investigation is ongoing.
