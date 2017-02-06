Man, Woman Shot While Sitting in Car in Soulard

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) – St. Louis police are investigating after a man and woman were shot while sitting in a car.
The shooting happened at 12:40 a.m. Monday in the Soulard area of St. Louis. Names of the victims have not been released.
Police say a woman in her late 20s was critically injured. A man in his early 30s was seriously injured. Police have not disclosed a possible motive in the shooting.
KMOX will update this story as more information becomes available.
