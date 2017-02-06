Missouri Labor Finalizing Plans To Fight Right-To-Work

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)-With Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signing right-to-work legislation into law today, the state’s labor leaders are finalizing plans to stop it before it can impact many of the state’s largest unions.

“Our main goal is to bring this to a vote of the people,” says St. Louis Labor Council President Pat White.

White says now that they know what it’s in the law, they’re deciding whether to use a referendum, or an initiative petition, to get the issue on the November 2018 ballot.

A referendum would seek to overturn the new law, which takes effect in August. The initiative petition would seek approval of a constitutional amendment banning right-to-work.

To get either on the ballot, it takes signatures from six of Missouri’s eight congressional districts. The referendum requires collecting signatures from five percent of those who voted in the last election. The initiative petition requires signatures from eight percent.

White says one factor in deciding which way to go, is the wording. “One would be a ‘yes’ vote because you want them to change the rules in state law to make it illegal for them to do that. The other would be a ‘no’ vote saying ‘I don’t agree with what the legislature and the governor have passed this year’.”

He says they’re doing research to determine which wording would help garner the most votes. “It seems it would be easier to get a referendum passed because that’s a basic, ‘no we don’t like right-to-work’. People seem to balk at changing the laws, so to speak.”

And while the constitutional amendment would bar right-to-work for good, White believes the referendum would do the trick. “If we can pass this by an overwhelming number, which we feel we will, we hope that the politicians in the state see that the people of Missouri don’t want this law.”

White says they hope to make a decision on which way to go, within a couple of weeks.

