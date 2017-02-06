Officer Snyder’s Accused Killed in Court Wednesday

February 6, 2017 8:55 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The man arrested for killing St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Synder will be back in court Wednesday, after pleading not guilty to the October 2016 shooting.

Trenton Forster (Credit: St. Louis County Police)

The arraignment is set for Affton 18-year-old, Trenton Forster, accused in the death of the 33-year-old Snyder.

According to the latest court records, Forster will have a hearing Wednesday afternoon on charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and assault of a law enforcement officer. All of the charges are felonies.

Prosecutors say Forster fired the shots last October that killed Officer Snyder. Forster was shot and wounded by another officer who responded to the scene on October 6, 2016. Forster was released from a hospital a few weeks after the incident and moved to the St. Louis County Justice Center in Clayton. His bail was set at $1 million.

Ed Magee, a spokesman for St. Louis County prosecuting attorney Robert P. McCulloch, says the death penalty is a possibility, but that it’s too early to make that decision.

